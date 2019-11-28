हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shares pics with close friend Akshat Ranjan

In her latest Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor poses with her close friend Shikhar Pahariya. The pics are going viral on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor shares pics with close friend Akshat Ranjan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has time and again left us impressed with her fashion choices. The stunner is a rage on social media and has a huge fan-following. Janhvi's fans eagerly await her uploads and flood the comments section the moment she shares a new pic or video.

In her latest Instagram stories, the star kid poses with her close friend Akshat Ranjan. Janhvi is seen dressed in a white top, denim jacket and jeans. She pairs the outfit with black thigh-high boots with her hair left open. Both Janhvi and Shikhar are all smiles in the pictures. The first pic is captioned as 'Home'.

Here are screenshots of her Insta stories before they disappear:

Earlier, there were rumours that Janhvi is dating Akshat but the actress never admitted that he is more than a friend.

On the work front, Janhvi has plum deals in her kitty.

To name a few, she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'.

She is also a part of Karan Johar's magnum-opus 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor along with the star kid.

 

Tags:
Janhvi Kapoorjanhvi kapoor picsAkshat Ranjan
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone flaunts her 'desi swag' at the airport—Pics

Must Watch

PT35M10S

How stable is the new coalition government in Maharashtra? Watch debate