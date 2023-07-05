Janhvi Kapoor, Sister Khushi Kapoor To Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan's Before And After Pics: Jaw-Dropping Body Transformation Of These Star Kids

New Delhi: Be it Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday, these star kids who made their screen debuts in different years were well-groomed before making a solid entry into the showbiz world. From losing kilos to looking picture-perfect, they spent hours either learning a dance form or burning those calories in the gym or yoga centre.

MASSIVE TRANSFORMATION OF STAR KIDS

Today, we thought of sharing some before and after pictures of actresses (some are all set to make their big screen debut) while others are popularly known as the Gen-Z stars. Some photos might actually leave your jaws on the floor as the transformation from a kid to an adult is massive. Take a look here:



WHAT ARE THESE ACTRESSES BUSY DOING?

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has director Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She also has 'Ulajh' by National Award winner director Sudhanshu Saria. The patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Ananya Panday will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'. She has bagged director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Sara Ali Khan has Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' starring an ensemble of Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. She also has Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ and Kannan Iyer’s ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan will soon be making their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.