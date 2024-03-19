Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles In Bold Gown With Plunging Neckline, Fans Call Her 'Hotness Personified' - Watch

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the top actresses in our industry today. She often makes headlines for her films and social media posts. The actress often gets snapped by the paps on the streets of Mumbai with friends, sisters, or even her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The actress has once again set the internet on fire after a video of her went viral on social media. The actress made a sexy appearance at an event where she was seen making head turns in a beige deep-neck gown.

Janhvi stepped out in the town wearing a super sexy outfit and it has now taken over the internet. The 'Bawaal' actress wore a stunning golden gown with a plunging neckline flaunting her perfect curves. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Most have called Janhvi as 'Hotness personified.' Many pictures and videos are going viral on social media from last night as the actress truly ruled the look.

Janhvi rules millions of hearts with her performance as well as her strong fashion game. Her stunning posts, pictures and videos take over the internet within an hour.

On the film front, the actress was last seen in 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She will be seen in 'Ulajh,' directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.