Janhvi Kapoor slams article calling Pulwama Attack a fight for freedom—Details inside

New Delhi: The nation is grief-stricken over the terror attack that took place on February 14 at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. A CRPF convoy was attacked by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber who rammed an explosive-laden car into a bus. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the families of the martyred CRPF soldiers and the attack has been condemned across the globe.

Bollywood actors have also expressed their angst over the Pulwama attack, terming it as 'barbaric' and 'cowardly'.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and slammed an article carried by a Pakistani daily that called Pulwama attack as a fight for freedom.

Check out Janhvi's post here:

The caption says, “The reasons to be angered and hurt are plenty. The one that upsets me the most is that our men didn’t even get the chance to fight for themselves. The second photo is of a propagandist article that is celebrating this terrorist attack as a fight for freedom. It’s tragic and irresponsible that the truths of such a condemnable act are being distorted by the media to suit their political agendas. These men have been robbed of not just their lives but also the respect that they deserve as protectors of a nation. Let’s pray for the souls of our brave men and for the strength of their families. #jaihind”