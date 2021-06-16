Janhvi Kapoor slays in a leopard print bikini, poses with a mystery friend - See Pics!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actress Janhvi Kapoor

In the freshly released pictures, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen chilling at the beach in a leopard-print bikini, looking hot as hell and posing with a mystery man. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is often seen sharing her fitness regime on Instagram handle, has now treated her fans with some jaw-dropping pictures from the picturesque beach. 

She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote,“Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting.”

 

In the first picture, she can be seen posing against the backdrop of blurred sunset while in another pic, she can be seen gazing at the sea while sitting on a rock and in the last picture, the hottie can be seen enjoying near the beach along with a mystery guy, who is her close friend Orhan Awatramani .

The pictures have gone viral on social media as her fans can’t get enough of it. Janhvi has a huge fanbase as she currently has 11.5 million followers on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, the ‘Dhadak’ actress was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has Sidharth Sengupta's ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

