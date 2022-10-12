Janhvi Kapoor speaks on 'biggest misconceptions' about her, says 'I may not be the most talented but...'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor in an interview opened up about the biggest misconceptions that people have about her as a person and how she conducts herself in real life.

The actress in an interview given to Good Times said,"People think I take my position for granted. That’s the biggest misconception they have about me. They think because I’m privileged that it makes me unaware of what it’s like to work hard. I may not be the most talented, or the most beautiful; I may not have many skills to offer; but I can promise you that I am the hardest working person on the set. And this is something I can give in writing in blood, so you don’t doubt my work ethic ever again."

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of the late great Bollywood actress 'Sridevi' and ever since her debut she has had her every move scrutanised by the public.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Goodluck Jerry' has a number of projects lined up. It includes names such as 'Bawaal', a romantic drama which will see her act alongside actor Varun Dhawan, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', a drama which is being helmed by filmmaker Sharan Sharma; and Takht, among others.