Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor spotted sans make-up, keeps it casual in a white tee and shorts—Pics

Janhvi was recently spotted in Andheri, Mumbai and was seen wearing a white tee with denim shorts. She kept her look simple, not a trace of make-up on her face.

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is often spotted in the city, either outside her gym or casually hanging out. The beautiful actress has a huge fan following and her pics and videos often go viral.

Janhvi was recently spotted in Andheri, Mumbai and was seen wearing a white tee with denim shorts. She kept her look super simple, not a trace of make-up on her face.

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The star kid made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' last year and has plum deals in her kitty.

She will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'. The film marks Hardik Mehta's directorial debut and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

It is slated for March 20, 2020 release.

Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor starring along with the star kid.

'Takht' will also release in the year 2020 and is touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

