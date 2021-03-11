Janhvi Kapoor struggles to change outfit in a car, shares hilarious pics

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor had a hilarious encounter where she struggled to change her outfit in a car.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a bunch of pictures. In one picture, the actress is seen in an off shoulder sequined dress with a huge bow. In another picture, the actress can be seen struggling to wear denim jeans over her skirt inside the car.

She wrote in the caption, “ it was a relaxed day,” and added upside-down smiley emojis.

Soon her pictures went viral and her fans couldn't stop gushing over her post.

Janhvi is an avid social media user with 9.9 million followers on Instagram. The 24-year-old also makes head turns with her amazing dance moves and fashion game. She often shares posts flaunting her dance skills. Check out her posts below:

On the work front, Janhvi starrer horror comedy ‘Roohi’ released on March 11. She has recently been busy in the promotion of her film. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Directed by Hardika Mehta, the movie has received mixed reviews so far from critics and audiences alike.

Janhvi made debut with film ‘Dhadhak’ opposite Ishaan Khattar in 2018. The actress was last seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, which released on Netflix last year. She also has ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and ‘Dostana 2’, co-starring Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.