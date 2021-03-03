Janhvi Kapoor's smouldering dance in Nadiyon Paar song from Roohi is too hot to handle! Watch

New Delhi: The Gen-Z star Janhvi Kapoor is all set to raise the bar with her upcoming horror comedy 'Roohi'. The young actress will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the movie.

The makers have dropped a new song titled Nadiyon Paar from the movie and we must say Janhvi Kapoor is looking smouldering hot with the dance moves.

Watch Nadiyon Paar song here:

Nadiyon Paar is a party-number rendition of Let the Music Play, the famous English track by Shamur that thumped the whole nation.

Janhvi Kapoor sizzles and shines in the latest version of the song. Dressed in shimmering gold, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous as she grooves to the foot-tapping number.

"Let the Music Play is a cult tune, and the opportunity to present this song to a new generation was irresistible! Nadiyon Paar absorbs the elements that made the original so special and sprinkles a bit of Roohi's magic, to bring that extra tadka", said composers Sachin- Jigar.

Apart from composing the track, Sachin - Jigar also helmed the mic for the updated version, singing it along with Shamur, Rashmeet Kaur and IP Singh. The lyrics are penned by Shamur, IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya.

Roohi is directed by filmmaker Hardik Mehta. It will open in theatres on March 11, 2021.