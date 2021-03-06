Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor wish sister Janhvi Kapoor with adorable throwback posts

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor posted adorable throwback posts on Saturday (March 6) to wish actress Janhvi Kapoor on her 24th birthday.

Sonam took to Instagram and posted three pictures with her cousin Janhvi. In the first picture, a young Sonam can be seen holding newborn Janhvi in her lap. The other picture shows Sonam hugging her cousin while the ‘Dhadak’ actress holds an award in one hand.

Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for the birthday girl and wrote, “My dearest Jaanu, wishing you nothing but lots of shine, sparkle and happiness. A total star, a bonafide diva and badass babe! Happy happy birthday my love. Miss you tonnes.”

Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor dropped a picture collage of the duo. In one of the pictures, Janhvi piggybacks her younger sister. Khushi also dropped a throwback video of the actress dancing her heart out. The video shows a young Janhvi performing to a song while a woman can be seen in the background holding a newborn. Captioning the post, Khushi wrote, “Happy birthday to my everything. I love you always.”

Check out Khushi’s post:

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. She has one biological sister Khushi and two half-siblings, actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

She made debut with film ‘Dhadhak’ opposite Ishaan Khattar in 2018. The actress was last seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, which released on Netflix last year. She will next be seen in horror comedy Roohi , co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The latest song ‘Nadiyon Paar’ from the movie featuring Janhvi has been well-received by the audiences and has already gone viral.