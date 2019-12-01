Janhvi Kapoor sweats it out at the gym, shares pic on Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is known for her fitness prowess and it regularly spotted outside her gym. The stunner has elegant features and a perfectly toned body, thanks to those vigorous gym sessions. She is currently vacationing in New York along with her sister Khushi Kapoor and her Instagram stories are full of pics and videos from her trip.

No matter how much Janhvi gorges on NYC food, she makes it a point to not skip the gym.

The actress shared a pic on her Instagram stories in which she can be seen sweating it out in the gym wearing a crop top and shorts. Her hair are tied up neatly and this is exactly the pic you need for some fitness motivation.

Check out a screenshot from Janhvi's Instagram stories here:

Janhvi has over 6.7 million followers on Instagram and her pics and videos are often in the limelight. On the work front, she has plum deals in her kitty.

To name a few, she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'.

She is also a part of Karan Johar's magnum-opus 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor along with the star kid.