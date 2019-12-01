हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor sweats it out at the gym, shares pic on Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor shared a pic on her Instagram stories in which she can be seen sweating it out in the gym wearing a crop top and shorts.

Janhvi Kapoor sweats it out at the gym, shares pic on Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is known for her fitness prowess and it regularly spotted outside her gym. The stunner has elegant features and a perfectly toned body, thanks to those vigorous gym sessions. She is currently vacationing in New York along with her sister Khushi Kapoor and her Instagram stories are full of pics and videos from her trip.

No matter how much Janhvi gorges on NYC food, she makes it a point to not skip the gym.

The actress shared a pic on her Instagram stories in which she can be seen sweating it out in the gym wearing a crop top and shorts. Her hair are tied up neatly and this is exactly the pic you need for some fitness motivation.

Check out a screenshot from Janhvi's Instagram stories here:

Janhvi has over 6.7 million followers on Instagram and her pics and videos are often in the limelight. On the work front, she has plum deals in her kitty.

To name a few, she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'.

She is also a part of Karan Johar's magnum-opus 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor along with the star kid.

 

Tags:
Janhvi Kapoorjanhvi kapoor pics
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone compares Hrithik to dessert 'death by chocolate'

Must Watch

PT13M13S

Watch top 10 news stories of this hour