Janhvi Kapoor takes over the internet with jaw-dropping transition video- WATCH

The actor transitioned from a bathrobe with black goggles to a white bodycon dress.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:13 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Actor Janhvi Kapoor always keeps updating her fans with her glamorous pictures on her social media handle. On Tuesday, taking to Instagram, Janhvi dropped a transition video in which she looked stunning with her friend Muskan Chanana.

The actor transitioned from a bathrobe with black goggles to a white bodycon dress. On the other hand, Muskan transitioned from a bathrobe with black goggles to a white crop top and short skirt.

The `Dhadak` actor captioned the post, "all our extroverted friends screaming at us on a Friday night ( @orry1 )"They both flaunted their curves in the video. Earlier, she uploaded her stunning picture in the same white bodycon dress and fans shower their love in the comment section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi, who recently enjoyed good reviews for her OTT movie `Goodluck Jerry`, is now shooting for her next film `Mr and Mrs Mahi`.

`Mr and Mrs Mahi` also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role. The film is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on October 7 and will clash with Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmmika Mandanna starrer `GoodBye`.

