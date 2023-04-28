Janhvi Kapoor To Pashmina Roshan: Gen-Z Bollywood Actresses Who Are Trained In Classical Dance Forms

New Delhi: Dance is an expression, it is the best way to let out all your emotions. It is one of the most effective therapies and even one of the easiest forms to learn. Bollywood celebs are often seen celebs swaying us with their skilled dance forms in the movies which are mostly hip-hop, contemporary, or other freestyles. But, this International Dance Day, we have 5 young brigades of actresses who are leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience with their classical dance.

Entering the show business with full preparation, in the recent time we have seen many upcoming stars take classical dance lessons to groom themselves for their big Bollywood debuts.

Given the potential of a single dance sequence to seal a movie's place in YouTube's hall of fame even before the release of the actual movie, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that actors are walking the extra mile to perfect their routines. Further proof to this can be found in a quick scroll through the paparazzi's regular Instagram logs, with stars being spotted outside dance classes more often than the gym, in addition to their Social media posts.

We all know about Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, Priyanka Chopra, Tapsee Pannu, and many other actresses who are trained classical dancers but, here are a few new age and upcoming young actresses who are hitting the dance rehearsals regularly:

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor loves to dance and it’s no secret. The gorgeous diva has expressed her love for dance several times through her social media posts as well as performances on screen. Janhvi polished the art of classical dance and belly dance and the process could be clearly traced through her Instagram page.

Sara Ali Khan

Do you know that the Coolie No 1 actress learned various forms of classical dance while training for her big break in Bollywood? Yes, you read that right! Besides her acting prowess, Sara is also a very good dancer and often shares her dancing videos on social media.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday started a rigorous dance regimen before signing her first movie to keep up with industry standards. Panday is said to have started a packed routine of acting and dance classes since 2017 to prep for her big Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's SOTY 2 Under veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's tutelage, she has been mastering the requisite Indian dance forms.

Alaya F

There's no second thought that rising star Alaya F has a dancing flair, which she picks up very gracefully. The actress has often been seen training for classical dance forms, like Kathak.

Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan, who is set to make her Bollywood debut, has set the internet on fire with her dancing skills. She is trained in Bharatnatyam and Kathak Pashmina Roshan was also trained by Veteran Choreographer Saroj Khan. The poised and charming star kid keeps treating her fans and followers with her impressive social media dance posts, proving she’s ready to conquer the big screen.