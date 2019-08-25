Janhvi Kapoor trolled for holding book upside down

close

Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was trolled for holding a book upside down at an event here.

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor was trolled for holding a book upside down at an event here.

Janhvi was in the capital for the launch of the Hindi edition of author Harinder Sikka's book, "Calling Sehmat". As soon as the photographs from the event made way to the internet, the actress became a target of massive trolling.

The trollers termed her as "nadan ladki". 

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in "Kargil Girl", "RoohiAfza" and Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Takht".

She has also been roped in for Netflix's upcoming anthology titled "Ghost Stories", an anthology of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for the 2018 Netflix movie "Lust Stories", and the 2013 feature film "Bombay Talkies".
 

 

