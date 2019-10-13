close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor turns chef for Shahid, Mira and Ishaan Khatter- See pics

Star wife Mira Rajput posted pictures of her Sunday brunch and it had a major contribution by Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi joined Shahid Kapoor and Mira for a brunch.

Janhvi Kapoor turns chef for Shahid, Mira and Ishaan Khatter- See pics

New Delhi: Star wife Mira Rajput posted pictures of her Sunday brunch and it had a major contribution by Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi joined Shahid Kapoor and Mira for a brunch.

Janhvi made a vegetable biryani and Mira acknowledged her dish on social media.“Please appreciate Janhvi Kapoor’s red rice veg biryani,” she posted on Instagram stories. In the picture, some nicely decorated salad, various dips, hummus, olives, pita bread, and vegetables were seen on the table. Mira also tagged Ishaan, Shahid, Janhvi and Alyjah Sheikh on her Insta stories.

Janhvi and Ishaan were rumoured to be dating each other for the longest time now. Interestingly, the two made their debut opposite each other in Dhadak helmed by Shashank Khaitan. 

However, both Janhvi and Ishaan have never admitted being in a relationship. In the Koffee With Karan episode, Ishaan revealed that they spend a lot of time together. “We go to the gym together, listen to music, a whole lot of south Indian music which is not my choice but I have grown to like it, watch movies and eat food, " Ishaan said.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic, and will also star in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan while Ishaan will star in Mira Nair’s adaptation of A Suitable Boy and a film titled Kaali Peeli

 

 

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorIshaan KhatterMira RajputShahid Kapoor
Next
Story

Disha Patani raises the mercury in red Calvin Klein lingerie—Pics inside

Must Watch

PT6M16S

The march from Meerut to Delhi, Seeking punishment for having more than two children