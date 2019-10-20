Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in a backless red gown at Vogue Women of the Year Awards—Pics

New Delhi: The stunning Janhvi Kapoor often leaves us impressed with her outfits. She attended the Vogue Women of the Year Awards and turned heads in a red backless gown. Bold red lips, a high ponytail and high heels added drama to the outfit.

Janhvi, being an avid social media user, shared her look on Instagram along with the caption, “Styled by - @mohitrai

Outfit - @basilsodaworld

Rings - @kohinoorjewellersagra

Shoes - @sophiawebster

Make up - @anilc68

Hair - @menonnikita

Photos - @kamalesh_sathyian”

Check out her post here:

Janhvi's fan-following needs no introduction. The 'Dhadak' actress makes hearts skip a beat each time she is spotted in the city.

On the work front, she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'.

The talented actress is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor starring along with the star kid.