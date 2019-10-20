close

Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in a backless red gown at Vogue Women of the Year Awards—Pics

Janhvi Kapoor attended the Vogue Women of the Year Awards and turned heads in a red backless gown.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The stunning Janhvi Kapoor often leaves us impressed with her outfits. She attended the Vogue Women of the Year Awards and turned heads in a red backless gown. Bold red lips, a high ponytail and high heels added drama to the outfit.

Janhvi, being an avid social media user, shared her look on Instagram along with the caption, “Styled by - @mohitrai

Outfit - @basilsodaworld

Rings - @kohinoorjewellersagra

Shoes - @sophiawebster

Make up - @anilc68

Hair - @menonnikita

Photos - @kamalesh_sathyian”

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi's fan-following needs no introduction. The 'Dhadak' actress makes hearts skip a beat each time she is spotted in the city.

On the work front, she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'.

The talented actress is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor starring along with the star kid.

Janhvi Kapoorjanhvi kapoor pics
