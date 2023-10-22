Janhvi Kapoor Turns Heads In Stunning Lavender Saree, Gajra; Fans Say 'You Look Exactly Like Sridevi'

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She rules millions of hearts with her performance as well as her strong fashion game. The actress slays no matter what she wears and is surely a true blue fashionista. From her gym looks to red carpet ensembles, she has aced all the outfits with utmost grace. On Sunday, she was snapped by the paps in a stunning saree and fans fell instantly in love with her desi avatar.

In her new post, the actress can be seen wearing a pretty lavender-colored saree. She was clicked by the paparazzi as she headed to the airport for her flight to Kochi for work commitments. Janhvi looked stunning in the saree, she paired her look with a beautiful set of accessories. She tied her hair halfway and styled it with a gajra. The 'Bawaal' actress spelled elegance in the gorgeous desi look. She posed for the paps at the airport and fans have flooded the comment sections with heart-eye and love emojis. One of the fans wrote, “She is looking like her mom shree devi ji.” Another wrote, “Her Saree is Soo Beautiful," "You look exactly like mom Sridevi, gorgeous," added a third one.

Earlier this month, Janhvi turned showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal in a structured bustier with a body-grazing skirt at Lakme Fashion Week. She walked down the ramp like a diva pairing her look with party makeup. A swirl of paneled silver was wrapped over the bustier with a metallic finish and her kohl-rimmed eyes, wavy locks and dewy glam definitely elevated her glamorous look.

Janhvi enjoys a massive fan following online as well as offline. Her stunning posts, pictures and videos take over the internet within an hour.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She also has 'Ulajh' in the pipeline which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.