Janhvi Kapoor Turns Into 'The Little Mermaid' In This Promotional Video - Watch

'The Little Mermaid' directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel.

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 01:10 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned into a mermaid for a new promotional asset of the upcoming film 'The Little Mermaid'. The actress took to her social media platform on Friday to share a video with magical realism.

In the video, she can be seen stepping into the magical world of Princess Ariel as a fan and magically fits into it for her young fans as she recitesa 'Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai.'

'The Little Mermaid' directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni, and Jude Akuwudike.

Disney India is set to release 'The Little Mermaid' in cinemas on May 26 in English.

 

