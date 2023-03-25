topStoriesenglish2587879
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up Glam Quotient In Glittery Body-Hugging Gown

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who loves to slay with her glamorous looks, dropped a series of her photos from a recent event.

Last Updated: Mar 25, 2023

Mumbai: Actor Janhvi Kapoor often treats her fans and followers to stunning pictures. She has been setting the bar high with her fashion choices.On Saturday, the 'Mili' actor took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures where she looks stunning in shiny gown. She can be seen posing in front of the mirror in her glistening outfit. She dropped a short video where she can be seen eating something. Along with the post, she wrote, "only 2 moods".

Talking about her look, the high-necked, full-sleeved gown with a cutout at the midriff and thigh-high slit made her look dazzling. Janhvi kept the focus of fans on herself with her minimal makeup including kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, nude lipstick and a sleek ponytail.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anshula Kapoor reacted to her post. Samantha posted a laughing emoji while Anshula dropped fire emoticon. Recently, she attended Style Icon Awards last night in Mumbai. It was a star-studded guest list comprising big names from the Bollywood industry including Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebrities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film 'NTR 30' with a pooja ceremony.

