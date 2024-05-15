Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up The Heat As She Flaunts Her Curves In Shimmery Bodycon Dress, Fans Call Her 'Stunning'

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is making headlines as the trailer of her next 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao was dropped. Fans loved the first look and are eagerly waiting for the film to release. Janhvi is turning heads with her promotional looks as she has switched her glam game onn!

Janhvi stepped out in a silver ensemble yesterday and made fans go 'wow.' She looked sensational in a skintight shimmery dress as she walked out of her vanity van for a click session with the shutterbugs. Fans have flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis.

'Uffffff,' one wrote, 'Looking beautiful,' commented another one. A third one called the actress 'Stunning.' Many pictures and videos of the actress in a silver bodycon dress are going viral on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor has once again left audiences in awe with her stellar performance in the impresive trailer of her highly anticipated film, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' also starring Rajkummar Rao. The actress, known for her versatility and dedication to her craft, has not only aced her role but also displayed her cricketing skills with finesse, earning praise from all quarters.

In the trailer of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', Janhvi shines as she effortlessly brings her character to life on screen. Her portrayal is nuanced, capturing the essence of her role with remarkable depth and sincerity. From moments of vulnerability to displaying strength, Janhvi's performance and her chemistry with Rajkummar Rao is nothing short of inspiring, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Apart from 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', Janhvi's upcoming projects include 'Devara' with Junior NTR, 'Ulajh', mythological venture 'Karna,' 'RC16' alongside Ram Charan, and Karan Johar's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' opposite Varun Dhawan.

Watch the trailer here: