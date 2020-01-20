हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a packed schedule. She has Dharma Productions's 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. 

Janhvi Kapoor ups the hotness bar in a ravishing red Manish Malhotra saree - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The generation next star Janhvi Kapoor recently turned heads at the annual Umang festival which acknowledges the hard work of Mumbai police. Almost entire Bollywood graced Umang 2020 and made it a starry affair. 

Amongst the best-dressed celebs, Janhvi looked gorgeous in a ravishing red Manish Malhotra shimmery saree. The ace designer, as well as the young actress, shared her look on social media. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Saree dreams coming true #sarinotsorry

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Umang 2020 saw actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor amongst various others making it to the annual cultural event. 

On the work front, Janhvi has a packed schedule. She has Dharma Productions's 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also be seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and is a biopic based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war.

'The Kargil Girl' will release on March 13, 2020.

 

