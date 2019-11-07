Janhvi Kapoor visits Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of 'Dostana 2'—See pics

New Delhi: B-Towner Janhvi Kapoor has her kitty full with some interesting projects. Before beginning the shoot of her next 'Dostana 2', the actress took off to Golden Temple in Amritsar and sought divine blessings.

She was accompanied to Golden Temple with the director of 'Dostana 2' Collin D'Cunha. Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her divine visit to the religious place. Check it out here:

She also explored the city and relished the famous Amritsari Lassi with the filmmaker. Collin put it up as his Instagram story. Here are the screengrabs:

Janhvi looked gorgeous in her traditional avatar, wearing a pretty gotta-patti work sharara-kurta and dupatta set.

'Dostana 2' is a sequel to 2008 hit flick 'Dostana' featuring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

In 'Dostana 2', Janhvi, Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya will be seen in the lead roles.