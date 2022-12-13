topStoriesenglish
Janhvi Kapoor walks hand-in-hand with rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry at Femina Awards: Video

Janhvi Kapoor walked hand in hand with rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani at Femina Awards tonight. The duo were all smiles as they posed for the paps.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 10:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is one such actress who has been making a lot of noise these days. The actress recently returned from her exotic vacation in Maldives during which fans speculated that she went with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya as the duo shared similar pictures on Instagram.  

But in the latest development, Janhvi has put those rumours to rest as she walked hand in hand with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry at Femina Awards. Yes, you heard it right. At the Femina Awards tonight, Janhvi and Orry were spotted together. Janhvi was seen wearing a yellow fish cut gown for the event while Orry had donned black jeans and t-shirt with a shimmery jacket. The duo was all smiles as they arrived and posed for the paparazzi. Fans also posted heart and fire emojis on the video. 

The two have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now and are often spotted together.  

Watch the video here

Earlier this year, Janhvi enjoyed a romantic vacation with Orhan Awatramani in Ooty and she shared glimpses of her vacation on her Instagram. Janhvi and Orhan had visited her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, who was shooting for her acting debut 'The Archies' in Ooty. 

Orhan has also shared a few glimpses from the Ooty vacation on Instagram and users started to speculate that the pictures were taken by Janhvi. While Janhvi was not seen in the photos, a part of her shrug was visible. It was the same shrug she was seen wearing with her sister Khushi while hugging her, in another video.  

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the survival-drama 'Mili', produced by her father Boney Kapoor. She will next be seen in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkumaar Rao. She recently wrapped the shoot of her film 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2023. 

