Janhvi Kapoor walks in orange deep cut backless dress at Manish Malhotra party, exits with sister Khushi Kapoor; trolls call them 'DRUNK' - Watch

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned 50 recently and most entire Bollywood was invited to his birthday bash at residence. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor to Vaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar - everyone dazzled and posed in their high glam fashion.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted at the bash and needless to say that they looked super sexy. Janhvi wore an orange backless shift dress with a deep cut at the back and Khushi rocked a pretty floral number. And they were papped coming out from the party late at night. Guess what? Trolls coudn't keep calm and posted comments on their social media video.

Some called the sisters "drunk" while another one said, "They are looking like zombies".

In earlier pictures, Manish Malhotra was joined by the legendary Rekha, at his house for the bash. She looked super stunning, defying age like a true blue diva.

Manish Malhotra shot to prominence with Rangeela, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Main Hoon Na, among several other Bollywood movies.