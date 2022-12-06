topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
JANHVI KAPOOR TROLLED

Janhvi Kapoor walks in orange deep cut backless dress at Manish Malhotra party, exits with sister Khushi Kapoor; trolls call them 'DRUNK' - Watch

Janhvi Kapoor Hot Pics: In earlier pictures, Manish Malhotra was joined by the legendary Rekha, at his house for the bash. She looked super stunning, defying age like a true blue diva. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 12:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Janhvi Kapoor walks in orange deep cut backless dress at Manish Malhotra party, exits with sister Khushi Kapoor; trolls call them 'DRUNK' - Watch

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned 50 recently and most entire Bollywood was invited to his birthday bash at residence. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor to Vaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar - everyone dazzled and posed in their high glam fashion. 

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted at the bash and needless to say that they looked super sexy. Janhvi wore an orange backless shift dress with a deep cut at the back and Khushi rocked a pretty floral number. And they were papped coming out from the party late at night. Guess what? Trolls coudn't keep calm and posted comments on their social media video. 

Some called the sisters "drunk" while another one said, "They are looking like zombies".

In earlier pictures, Manish Malhotra was joined by the legendary Rekha, at his house for the bash. She looked super stunning, defying age like a true blue diva. 

Manish Malhotra shot to prominence with Rangeela, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Main Hoon Na, among several other Bollywood movies. 

 

Live Tv

janhvi kapoor trolledJanhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor hot picsManish MalhotraKhushi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor sisterJanhvi Kapoor newsjanhvi kapoor photosManish Malhotra birthday bash

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code