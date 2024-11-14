Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor's video from her father Boney Kapoor's video is going viral after she was spotted walking off without eating cake. A video from the party circulated online, showing the family gathering around to cut the cake, but Janhvi left shortly after the cake-cutting ceremony without having a slice herself. In the video, one can see Boney Kapoor gathered with his son Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others, and he fed the cake to all of them but Janhvi didn't eat the cake as was looking around the preparation further, after feeding all his kids, Boney calls his daughter ' Jaanu' and she acknowledges 'Yes Papa', the bonding indeed shows that father and daughter are inseparable.

Watch the video of Janhvi Kapoor walking away without eating cake at dad Boney Kapoor's birthday celebration

Janhvi Kapoor has made her father Boney Kapoor a health freak and keeps a close check on his diet and even made him lose around 14 kgs. Boney was looking healthier and fitter at his birthday party as well. The filmmaker credited his late wife Sridevi for his transformation. Talking to his Instagram he shared his weight loss journey and wrote," Hair is getting thicker, I am looking better, lost 14 kgs 8more to go my inspiration is my Jaan, her art is behind me, her thoughts are always with me, she remains with me all the time".

Boney Kapoor married Sridevi for the second time and was blessed with two daughters Janhvi and Khushi.