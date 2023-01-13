topStoriesenglish
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor wears red hot little bodycon dress by Alex Perry, flaunts her svelte figure and bold lips - Pics

Janhvi Kapoor's New Photoshoot: Actress is reportedly dating her ex-BF Shikhar Pahariya. The duo have been spotted hanging out together on a couple of occasions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

New Delhi: Bollywood's young brigade sure knows how to stay in the news. Actress Janhvi Kapoor's latest photoshoot clicks were shared by her stylist Tanya Ghavri and needless to say that it went viral on social media. Dressed in a little red bodycon dress by Alex Perry, Janvhi is seen posing in her best. Many people commented on her hot looks and even heaped praises on the star. 

The Alex Perry short red dress with a sweetheart neckline and body-fitted cut makes her look swell. What adds to her entire glamourous avatar is her red bold lips. Her stylist captioned the post: Dressed to kill!@janhvikapoor in @alexperryofficial X @aldo_shoes #StyledByTanGhavriTake a look at her photos: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

On the personal front, Janhvi is rumoured to be back with her ex Shikhar Pahariya. She was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash at Antilia, Mumbai. The stunning star wore a light baby pink double-shaded saree to the event and was joined by her love interest at the entrance gate. 

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. 

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan which will open in theatres next year. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. 

