Janhvi Kapoor wraps up The Kargil Girl shoot, pens emotional note

New Delhi: It's a wrap for Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming project which is a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. The actress took to social media to announce the wrap and also posted a longish note.

Sharing a few pictures from the sets of her film, Janhvi took to Instagram and wrote, "Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma - like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it."

Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl' is being produced under the banner of Dharma Production. It is a biopic on India's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

'The Kargil Girl' will release on March 13, 2020.