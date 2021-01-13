Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping belly dance video on Kareena's song goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner and generation next actress Janhvi Kapoor has taken the internet by storm, well quite literally! The gorgeous star took to her social media handle and dropped a video of her practicing some belly dance moves on Kareena Kapoor's 'San Sana Nan' song from Asoka.

Wearing a white cropped tee and pyjamas, Janhvi Kapoor is looking dance-ready! Take a look at her perfect belly dance moves:

Janhvi, was last seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl". She will next be seen in films such as "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2". Also, she has filmmaker Aanand L Rai's new production, Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline.

The stunner made her debut in 2018 'Dhadak' featuring debutant actor Ishaan Khatter. The 23-year-old star is an avid social media user and often keeps sharing her amazing videos and pictures. Also, her posts with younger sister Khushi Kapoor often break the internet, for fans love to see them together.