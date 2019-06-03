Janhvi Kapoor's latest gym outing is giving us major summer vibes—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next star Janhvi Kapoor was recently clicked by paps outside her gym in Khar, Mumbai. The fitness enthusiast looked summer ready in her neon gym wear and white see-through long top. This time, what caught our attention was her sleek hairdo.

She sported two French Braids done in an interesting way and it's perfect to beat the scorching heat. Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Her amazingly funky hairstyle is giving us major summer vibes as it's perfect to keep your hair neatly tied up and look stylish at the same time.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic for which she chopped off her long mane. Gunjan Saxena was the first female IAF pilot who helped evacuate injured soldiers in 1999 Kargil War. The film is reportedly a Dharma venture.

The actress is majorly into fitness and is often spotted outside her gym. She happily poses for shutterbugs and never really misses out on flashing her lovely smile.