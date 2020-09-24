Janhvi Kapoor's regal look in exquisite new couture collection by Manish Malhotra - In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's young and talented Janhvi Kapoor turned muse for ace designer Manish Malhotra. She looked gorgeous in the latest couture collection titled 'Ruhaaniyat', by the designer. Both Janhvi and Manish shared glimpses on social media.

The beautiful generation next star pulled off a regal look with much elan. The exquisite jewellery, subtle make-up and dazzling new Indian wear will surely leave you mesmerised.

Manish Malhotra is one of the most celebrated fashion designers of the country and his bridal collections remain the most-talked-about.

This new collection titled 'Ruhaaniyat' was showcased at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. Several celebrities such as Karan Johar, Mahira Khan, Sophie Choudry, Mallika Dua amongst various others dropped their comments on Manish's social media post and congratulated him for this brilliant new collection.