Janhvi Kapoor's regal look in exquisite new couture collection by Manish Malhotra - In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's young and talented Janhvi Kapoor turned muse for ace designer Manish Malhotra. She looked gorgeous in the latest couture collection titled 'Ruhaaniyat', by the designer. Both Janhvi and Manish shared glimpses on social media.
A tribute to our diverse heritage and soulful artistry of the Indian craftsmen. The Nazakat of Awadh and the vibrance of Punjab. A Couture Film . Production: Manish Malhotra Productions ( @manishmalhotraworld ) Special Thanks: Janhvi Kapoor ( @janhvikapoor Location: The Leela Palace, New Delhi ( @theleelapalacenewdelhi , @theleela ) Videography & Editing: The Orange Booth ( @theorangebooth ) Music: Abi Sampa ( @abisampa ), Rushil Ranjan ( @rushilmusic ) Beauty Elements: Manish Malhotra Beauty ( @manishmalhotrabeauty ) Jewels: Manish Malhotra Jewellery by Raniwala1881 ( @manishmalhotrajewellery ) Hair & Makeup: Anu Kaushik ( @kaushikanu ) Choreography: Lubna Adams ( @lubna.adam ) Backstage & Model Management: Pujan Kapur ( @pujankapursharma ) Models: Kanishtha Dhankhar ( @kanishthadhankhar ) Richa Dave ( @richadave.10 ) Aishwarya Singh ( @_aaishwarya ) Aanchal Jain ( @aanchal.jain.7731 ) Bidisha Bharadwaj ( @bidishabharadwaj ) Archita Mahalwal ( @architamahalwal ) Tamanna Katoch ( @tamanna__katoch ) Nisha Yadav ( @nisha.yadav.official) Robbie Mairh ( @robbiejmairh ) Piyush Walia ( @piyushahluwalia010 ) Kian (@kiankaiken ) Kyle Martelli ( @kylemartelli ) Ansh Duggal ( @anshduggal ) Shivam Dubey ( @shivamdhar_dubey ) Aarav Verma ( @arav_nawariya_) #ruhaaniyat @fdciofficial @hindustantimes #ICW2020 #couturefilm @theleelapalacenewdelhi @manishmalhotrajewellery #manishmalhotrajewellerybyraniwala1881 @manishmalhotrabeauty @manishmalhotraworld
Ruhaaniyat- A celebration called life. A tribute to our diverse heritage and soulful artistry of the Indian craftsmen. The _Nazakat_ of Awadh and the vibrance of Punjab. @theleelapalacenewdelhi @fdciofficial @hindustantimes #ICW2020 #couturefilm @theleelapalacenewdelhi @manishmalhotrajewellery #manishmalhotrajewelsbyraniwala1881 @manishmalhotrabeauty @manishmalhotraworld
The beautiful generation next star pulled off a regal look with much elan. The exquisite jewellery, subtle make-up and dazzling new Indian wear will surely leave you mesmerised.
Manish Malhotra is one of the most celebrated fashion designers of the country and his bridal collections remain the most-talked-about.
This new collection titled 'Ruhaaniyat' was showcased at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. Several celebrities such as Karan Johar, Mahira Khan, Sophie Choudry, Mallika Dua amongst various others dropped their comments on Manish's social media post and congratulated him for this brilliant new collection.