Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured BF Shikhar blushes as Boney Kapoor poses with him for the paps- PICS

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor turned a year older yesterday and hosted a star-studded birthday bash for his celeb pals. Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and others attended the party but one person who grabbed all the attention was Janhvi's rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Last night, at AK's party, paps caught on camera the moment when Boney Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya posed together and he blushed. Boney posed with Shikhar as he arrived at Anil's party and his face turned all red as Boney kept his hand on Shikhar's shoulder.

Shikhar and Janhvi were earlier in a relationship but called it quits after a brief period of time. Recently, the two vacationed together in the Maldives and the pictures sparked questions. Shikhar was seen blushing as Boney put his hand on his shoulder while posing for the paparazzi stationed outside Anil Kapoor’s residence.

The duo was recently spotted t Kunal Rawal's fashion show in Delhi-NCR. Their pictures while attending the event together surfaced on social media and went viral within hours.

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. He and Janhvi have been spotted together a few times recently, long after they called it quits. Karan Johar had seemingly confirmed their relationship in an episode of his chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7.