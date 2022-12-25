topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured BF Shikhar blushes as Boney Kapoor poses with him for the paps- PICS

Last night, at AK's party, paps caught on camera the moment when Boney Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya posed together and he blushed. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Anil Kapoor turned a year older yesterday and hosted a star-studded birthday bash for his celeb pals.
  • Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and others attended the party but one person who grabbed all the attention was Janhvi's rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Trending Photos

Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured BF Shikhar blushes as Boney Kapoor poses with him for the paps- PICS

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor turned a year older yesterday and hosted a star-studded birthday bash for his celeb pals. Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and others attended the party but one person who grabbed all the attention was Janhvi's rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Last night, at AK's party, paps caught on camera the moment when Boney Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya posed together and he blushed. Boney posed with Shikhar as he arrived at Anil's party and his face turned all red as Boney kept his hand on Shikhar's shoulder. 

Shikhar and Janhvi were earlier in a relationship but called it quits after a brief period of time. Recently, the two vacationed together in the Maldives and the pictures sparked questions. Shikhar was seen blushing as Boney put his hand on his shoulder while posing for the paparazzi stationed outside Anil Kapoor’s residence.

The duo was recently spotted t Kunal Rawal's fashion show in Delhi-NCR. Their pictures while attending the event together surfaced on social media and went viral within hours. 

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. He and Janhvi have been spotted together a few times recently, long after they called it quits. Karan Johar had seemingly confirmed their relationship in an episode of his chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7.

Live Tv

Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor bfJanhvi Kapoor Shikhar PahariyaJanhvi Kapoor Boney Kapoor

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022