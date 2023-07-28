trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641440
NewsLifestylePeople
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor's Sensational Ramp Walk In Electric Blue Bralette-Lehenga With Dramatic Cape - Watch

Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Pics: The actress's recent ramp walk created a 'Bawaal' on stage as she looked breathtaking.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Janhvi Kapoor's Sensational Ramp Walk In Electric Blue Bralette-Lehenga With Dramatic Cape - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bawaal actress Janhvi Kapoor recently walked the ramp for internationally acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta on day 3 of India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi. She looked every bit glam in a sensational electric blue lehenga-choli with a dramatic cape. Walking the ramp in style, Janhvi raised the hotness bar to another level. 

Janhvi Kapoor's Ramp Walk In Delhi

The actress pulled off the Gaurav Gupta creation with elan and greeted the designer as well. She turned showstopper for him and the outfit looked stunning. Her makeup looked minimal and opted for wet hairstyling. Take a look at her videos and photos from the event which went viral on social media:

cre Trending Stories

According to ANI, the actress presented Gaurav Gupta's 'Hiranyagarbha' collection. Inspired by the manifested cosmos in Vedic philosophy, the collection includes the interpretations of the five elements: Panchamahabhutas – earth (prithvi), water (jal), fire (agni), air (vayu), and space (akasha) from the universal womb. The collection took 457 man-hours to make.

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Films

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in director Nitesh Tiwari`s film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan which earned the lead pair a lot of praise.

'Ulajh' is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

She will also feature in a sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

Janhvi Kapoor is these days rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya but the two have not really spoken about their relationship in public.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona