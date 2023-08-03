trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643938
Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Kapoor Flaunts Her Washboard Abs In Purple Gymwear Bralette - Watch

Khushi Kapoor's Hot New Pics: The ravishing young beauty is all set to enter the showbiz world with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Kapoor Flaunts Her Washboard Abs In Purple Gymwear Bralette - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stunning Kapoor sisters - Janhvi and Khushi have all the fashion lovers drooling over their style. Be it athleisure or red carpet events - the Gen-Z star kids know how to carry it off. Recently, Khushi Kapoor was clicked outside the celeb favourite hotspot Farmer's Cafe in Bandra, Mumbai along with a friend and we must say she looked super fit. 

Flaunting her washboard abs, Khushi was wearing a cool purple athleisure bralette and cool casual pants over a jacket carried off effortlessly. Take a look at the video shared online here: 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor is all set to enter the showbiz world with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.   

Earlier this year, Khushi Kapoor was holidaying in Dubai with her friends. The star kid was seen posing with Orry and they also attended Atif Aslam's concert together along with other friends.

All eyes are set on Khushi's big screen debut. 

