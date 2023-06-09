topStoriesenglish2619446
Janhvi Kapoor's Sunkissed Photos In Black Bodycon Dress Get Love From Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya - See Inside

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Gen-Z star Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and dropped a collection of sunkissed photos looking absolutely stunning in a black buttoned bodycon dress. The pictures got many comments from fans, celeb buddies and also her special someone - well, rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. 

Janhvi Kapoor's alleged boyfriend posted two heart emojis on her picture post, expressing his love. The actress indeed looks ravishing in the new photo dump. She captioned it: 'golden hour'. Take a look here: 

Janhvi Kapoor's Work Life

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has director Nitesh Tiwari`s film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She will also share screen space with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in a new thriller titled 'Ulajh', the first picture look of which was dropped a few days back. 

Janhvi Kapoor's Love Life

Janhvi Kapoor is these days rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya but the two have not really spoken about their relationship in public. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. The duo have often been spotted together at various events, parties and airport. 

Their social media PDA is also noticed by fans on and off.

