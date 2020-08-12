हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janmashtami 2020

Janmashtami 2020: Urvashi Rautela wishes for good health amid COVID-19 crisis

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in a comedy-drama film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. It also featured Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles.

Janmashtami 2020: Urvashi Rautela wishes for good health amid COVID-19 crisis

Mumbai: Janmashtami is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the effervescent king of hearts. To make this festive atmosphere even more joyous, people sing melodious songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. Bollywood is loved by many as it brings out the vibrancy and diversity of our culture. 

While Urvashi Rautela is set to get in the festive mood by celebrating it in a conventional way like every year. Urvashi Rautela said, "May Shri Krishna shower you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna be with you and your family, always! Blessings of Health, Wealth, Love, and Happiness."

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in a comedy-drama film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. It also featured Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles.

 

Janmashtami 2020JanmashtamiShri KrishnaLord KrishnaUrvashi RautelaCoronavirusCOVID-19
