JANMASHTAMI 2024

Janmashtami 2024: Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Celebrate Festival With Daughter Klin Kaara, Pet Dog Rhyme

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, celebrated the festival of Janmashtami with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela and their furry friend Rhyme.

|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 06:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
Janmashtami 2024: Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Celebrate Festival With Daughter Klin Kaara, Pet Dog Rhyme Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, celebrated the festival of Janmashtami with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela and their furry friend Rhyme.

Upasana shared the special moments on her Instagram Stories.

In one of the pictures, Upasana is seen sitting on the floor with little Kaara, facing a beautifully decorated temple with an idol of Lord Krishna surrounded by colorful flowers. Kaara looked adorable in a traditional outfit.

Along with the picture, Upasana wrote, "Amma & Kaara. Sweet simple puja time. #happyjanmashtami."

In another picture, Ram Charan joined Upasana and Kaara for the celebration. Their pet dog, Rhyme, was also seen in the picture. The 'RRR' actor kept it casual for the occasion.

The caption read, "Joined by Nana & Rhyme."

The celebrations continued as Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha, also joined the family to offer prayers with Klin Kaara, making the event even more special.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in the political thriller, 'Game Changer'.

Last month, makers released a new poster featuring Kiara Advani, who stars opposite Ram Charan in the much-awaited film. 

