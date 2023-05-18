Sonal Chauhan Poses In A Sexy White Bikini With Christian Dior Scarf Wrapped Around - Pics

New Delhi: Actress Sonal Chauhan, who made her Bollywood screen debut with Jannat co-starring Emraan Hashmi in 2008 also worked in several Telugu, Kannada and Tamil movies over the years. She has a huge fan following - all thanks to her stunning looks and svelte figure. Her social media is full of fab pictures and videos with comments flooding her timeline. The stunner jetted off to Goa recently and ushered in her birthday there.

Sonal Chauhan's cosy birthday pictures showed her on a beach, enjoying her own time and giving some major style goals. Dressed in a white sexy bikini set, she wrapped a brown Christian Dior sarong around her waist and later made it into a halter criss-cross top as well. Check out her ravishing birthday pictures here:

Many celeb friends wished her including Waluscha D'Souza and Puja Gupta among others.

Not many are aware that she was crowned Miss World Tourism 2005 at Miri, Sarawak state of Malaysia, becoming the first Indian to get the Miss World Tourism title.

In 2022, she featured with Akkineni Nagarjuna in 'The Ghost', marking their first collaboration together on-screen. The high-octane action entertainer was directed by Praveen Sattaru. The shot a portion of the movie in Dubai and on-set pictures of the two in tough cop avatar had even gone viral on social media. She was also seen in F3: Fun and Frustration directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Interestingly, she will now be seen in Adipurush - a mega-budget mythological drama starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in lead roles.