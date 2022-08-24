New Delhi: Actor, social media influencer Jannat Zubair is currently featuring in Rohit Shetty’s hosted ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. The 20-years-old has been a child artist and even appeared in Colors TV popular show ‘Tu Aashiqui’ in the lead. Jannat will next be seen in Punjabi film ‘Kulche Chole’. The actress turned social media influencer has a massive 43.8 million Instagram following, that is equal to A-list Bollywood actors. Jannat says she is careful what she puts out on her page and says though she wants to continue acting, her ‘no-kissing policy’ is for life and that is the reason she is not focusing on OTT.



“That has been the policy and will be so for life. If it wasn’t a well-thought plan, I don’t think it would have made to the headlines. This is also the reason why I am not focussing on OTT at all,” Jannat told The Indian Express.

Talking about her Khatron Ke Khiladi journey, the actress shared, “People feel I am young and thus very delicate. But this show has helped me prove that I am stronger than I appear. Because of my physicality, I too had my share of apprehensions about whether I could pull off tough tasks compared to the men. However, I realised that your height, weight, and gender, nothing matters above your willpower. And I am so glad that I have broken the perception around me.”