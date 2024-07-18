New Delhi: Sidharth Shukla's sudden death left the world shell shocked and his loved ones are still dealing with his loss. Jasmin Bhasin who was one of the closest friends of Sidharth and had even appeared in season 13 of the Bigg Boss show recently burst out into tears as she spoke about dealing with the late actor's untimely demise.

While talking about Sidharth in her latest interview with Pinkvilla, she burst into tears and mentioned how she didn't believe the chatter of his demise and was numb after knowing he was gone.

Jasmin told to Pinkvilla," When I saw the news, I went numb because I couldn't accept that he was gone. That's why I believe in not holding grudges. Sidharth's death has given me the biggest life lesson: nothing is permanent". Jasmin cried inconsolably as she recalled Sid's death and how she can never forget him.

Jasmin called Sidharth Shukla her biggest cheerleader and revealed that she only survived the show Dil Se Dil Tak because of him. Jasmin claimed further that Sidharth was his best friend," He was my best friend on the set. We would eat together; we would go out together after the pack-up. It was a beautiful time. It was a full circle of friendship, as we had our own share of misunderstandings and some incidents. But I have always respected him for the man he was, especially to women."

Sidharth Shukla died allegedly due to a heart attack in 2021 and it's been three years since the actor passed away, but he will be remembered till eternity.