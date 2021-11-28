हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jass Manak

Jass Manak sings ‘Lehanga’ to entertain his fans while traveling on a flight, video goes viral!

Jass Manak recently had a great time with his fans as the singer was seen singing his popular song 'Lehanga' to entertain his co-passengers who were travelling with him on a flight.  

Jass Manak sings ‘Lehanga’ to entertain his fans while traveling on a flight, video goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: If you find yourself travelling on the same flight as popular singer Jass Manak, then get ready to have fun.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Jass can be seen crooning to his hit song 'Lehenga' along with the passengers on a flight.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jass Manak (@ijassmanak)

"4000 ft up in the air 24/7 entertainment ...thanku love u guys," he captioned the clip.

Jass' video has left netizens super impressed.

"Awww amazing," singer Zara Khan commented.

"How sweet. Passengers look so happy," a fan commented.

Jass' song 'Tenu Lehenga' was recently recreated in John Abraham's new film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. 

 

