Javed Akhtar Reminds Pakistan of 2008 Mumbai Attack in Viral Video, Says 'Perpetrators Still Roaming Free'

NEW DELHI: Renowned Bollywood lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, who has been credited with several Bollywood evergreen hit numbers, recently participated at an event in Pakistan. The event was held in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and saw Akhtar interacting with the poets and also interacting with the audience. A video has surfaced on the internet where the veteran writer is seen blatantly accusing Pakistan of allowing the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks to roam free in the country. He also mentioned that the neighbouring country should not feel bad over the resentment in the hearts of Indians.

The renowned lyricist in the video talks about defusing tension between the two neighbouring countries. He is heard saying in the video, "We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense and that needs to be cool down. We are people from Mumbai, and we have seen the attack on our city. The perpetrators did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is a complaint in the Hindustani's heart, you should not feel bad."

(Jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye. Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil mein ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye," Akhtar can be heard saying in Hindi.)

His statement came in response to a person asking him to carry the message of peace with him when he returns to India. The person said, "You have visited Pakistan many times. When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people, they aren’t just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?"

Akhtar also made a point to mention that while India always welcomed and hosted Pakistani legends, this was not the case with Indian artists as they have not been welcomed in Pakistan. "We hosted big functions of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan. You (Pakistan) never organized a function for Lata Mangeshkar?" the poet said, drawing huge cheers and claps from the gathering.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been at loggerheads with the veteran lyricist-writer, also shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab….. Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha."

The 2008 Mumbai terror attack resulted in the deaths of almost 175 people. At least ten Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba stormed buildings in Mumbai and carried out the massacre. Nine of the gunmen were killed during the attacks, and one survived. Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman, was executed in November 2012. The attackers had travelled from Pakistan's Karachi to Mumbai via boat.