Javed Akhtar Reveals He Has To Take An Appointment To Meet Son Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai: Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar recently shared a candid and relatable insight into modern family dynamics, revealing that he has to schedule meetings with his son, filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar, days in advance. Speaking in a video posted by Zaidi Channel, Javed reflected on how family interactions have changed over time, comparing past and present norms.

Javed noted that the practice of scheduling family meetings, once seen as an “American phenomenon,” has now become commonplace in India as well. He remarked, “When we were little, we would say that in the US or England, even relatives call each other before they go over to someone’s house. And people here would be shocked. Now we are living that life and it feels perfectly fine.”

Describing his family setup, Javed shared, “I have a very small family. It’s just me and Shabana (Azmi) staying together. My daughter, Zoya, has a separate home, and my son, Farhan, has a separate home.”

The celebrated writer humorously shared how people in the USA asked him why he didn’t bring Farhan along on his trip. “Some people asked me, ‘You didn’t get Farhan along with you?’ I said, is he jobless or what? I have to call him before seeing him, or he calls me to ask when we can meet. Usually, we fix an appointment that’s after 3-5 days. Such is life,” Javed remarked.

His reflections struck a chord with many, as they highlight how urban lifestyles and busy schedules have reshaped familial relationships, even among close-knit families.

Despite this modern way of life, Javed Akhtar’s anecdotes reflect his warm humour and acceptance of changing times, proving that love and connection remain strong, even when calendars come into play.

On the professional front, Farhan will be seen next in 120 Bahadur, and is co producing Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.