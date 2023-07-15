Javed Akhtar’s Cryptic Tweet Leaves Internet Puzzled: Check

Lyricist Javed Akhtar is known for his active presence on Twitter and often shares a variety of posts. From addressing current issues to providing updates on his work and giving glimpses of his personal life, the lyricist’s tweets always capture people’s attention. However, on July 13, he posted a cryptic tweet that left people puzzled and triggered amusing responses from various platforms, including Swiggy and Tinder. In the tweet, Javed Akhtar posted the incomplete word “pi” in Hindi, inviting users to complete his tweet. The response from Twitter users has been humorous and entertaining.

पी — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 13, 2023

This resulted in significant engagement with over 5.35 lakh views and nearly 1,000 likes. The comments section was filled with funny comebacks.



Tinder, the online dating platform, chimed in by adding the word “queue” in English.

queue — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) July 13, 2023

Swiggy, the food delivery platform, not only replied but also reposted Javed Akhtar's tweet. They contributed the letter “Kha” in Hindi, which translates to “to eat.”

Swiggy Instamart, the grocery delivery service of the food delivery platform, also joined in the fun by sharing an image of two people holding water bottles, along with the caption “Pee rahe hai Javed sahab (Javed sahab is drinking).”

This is not the first time Javed Akhtar's tweets have sparked such reactions. On June 19, he posted a series of tweets that triggered a meme fest, with individual tweets featuring the words “take it” and “what” written in Urdu.

In recent news, Javed Akhtar made waves with his perspective on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. During an interview, he expressed his stance on this controversial issue and also shared his thoughts on the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

When asked about his opinion on whether India should adopt a UCC, Javed Akhtar replied, "In principle, I'll say yes, why not! But there are a lot of practical difficulties. India is not like an average European country with one religion, one culture, one tradition. It has such a variety and such a range of cultures, subcultures, customs, traditions, that it becomes very difficult to imagine how it can be achieved."