Javed Akhtar’s Cryptic Tweet Leaves Internet Puzzled: Check

Javed Akhtar's cryptic tweet on July 13 left people puzzled, sparking amusing responses, including those from platforms like Swiggy and Tinder.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • On July 13, lyricist Javed Akhtar posted a cryptic tweet.
  • His tweet triggered amusing responses from users and various platforms.
  • The tweet has received over 5.35 lakh views.

Javed Akhtar’s Cryptic Tweet Leaves Internet Puzzled: Check The tweet has received over 5.35 lakh views. (Credits: Twitter)

Lyricist Javed Akhtar is known for his active presence on Twitter and often shares a variety of posts. From addressing current issues to providing updates on his work and giving glimpses of his personal life, the lyricist’s tweets always capture people’s attention. However, on July 13, he posted a cryptic tweet that left people puzzled and triggered amusing responses from various platforms, including Swiggy and Tinder. In the tweet, Javed Akhtar posted the incomplete word “pi” in Hindi, inviting users to complete his tweet. The response from Twitter users has been humorous and entertaining.

This resulted in significant engagement with over 5.35 lakh views and nearly 1,000 likes. The comments section was filled with funny comebacks.

Tinder, the online dating platform, chimed in by adding the word “queue” in English.

Swiggy, the food delivery platform, not only replied but also reposted Javed Akhtar's tweet. They contributed the letter “Kha” in Hindi, which translates to “to eat.”

Swiggy Instamart, the grocery delivery service of the food delivery platform, also joined in the fun by sharing an image of two people holding water bottles, along with the caption “Pee rahe hai Javed sahab (Javed sahab is drinking).”

This is not the first time Javed Akhtar's tweets have sparked such reactions. On June 19, he posted a series of tweets that triggered a meme fest, with individual tweets featuring the words “take it” and “what” written in Urdu.

In recent news, Javed Akhtar made waves with his perspective on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. During an interview, he expressed his stance on this controversial issue and also shared his thoughts on the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

When asked about his opinion on whether India should adopt a UCC, Javed Akhtar replied, "In principle, I'll say yes, why not! But there are a lot of practical difficulties. India is not like an average European country with one religion, one culture, one tradition. It has such a variety and such a range of cultures, subcultures, customs, traditions, that it becomes very difficult to imagine how it can be achieved."

