Javed Jaaferi

Javed, Farhan Akhtar proud of Zoya over Academy's membership

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar are happy for their family member and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who has joined the list of new members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that organises the annual Oscar awards.

File photo

Mumbai: Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar are happy for their family member and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who has joined the list of new members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that organises the annual Oscar awards.

Expressing his happiness on Twitter, Javed tweeted: "I am sure that fellow Indians will be happy and proud to know that my daughter Zoya Akhtar who is a well known writer-director has been offered the membership of Oscar academy which is rare honour."

Farhan too praised his sister on social media. He wrote, "Congratulations Zoya. Well deserved. Happy for you and proud of you."

Zoya is known for helming films like 'Luck by Chance', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Dil Dhadakne Do'. This year, she received a lot of praise for her film 'Gully Boy'.

She also tried her hand at the digital medium with the web show 'Made in Heaven'.

The invitees, according to the Academy`s website, have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.

The 2019 class is 50 per cent women, 29 per cent people of colour, and represents 59 countries. Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy's membership in 2019.

Apart from Zoya, directors Anurag Kashyap and Ritesh Batra as well as veteran actor Anupam Kher have been chosen as the latest members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

