NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan's fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine as the Bollywood King Khan today announced his collaboration with renowned filmmaker Atlee. Shah Rukh, who is teaming up with Atlee, for the first time, on Friday dropped the first official teaser of his upcoming film 'Jawaan', which has left his fans across the world excited. Meanwhile, his friend and co-star Salman Khan also expressed his excitement for Shah Rukh's film, which is set to hit theatres next year.

Salman took to Instagram and reshared the teaser of 'Pathaan' as he showered his love on 'Badhshaah' Khan. "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk," Salman wrote in the captain.

'Jawan', a pan India release, promises to be a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

On Friday, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share the title and the release date of the movie with a one minute 30 second teaser video that features the superstar wounded and wrapped in bandages. "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @gaurikhan @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt," he tweeted.

Take a look at his post below:

The 56-year-old actor, whose last theatrical release was 2018 film 'Zero', said 'Jawan' is a universal story that goes beyond languages and geographies. "Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what's to come," Khan said in a statement.

Atlee said with the film he wants to give viewers an exceptional experience. "I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before," he said.

'Jawan' is produced by Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will release across five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023.

Khan, whose last release was 2018 film 'Zero', has a busy slate ahead with Yash Raj Films' 'Pathaan', scheduled to be released on January 25, and Rajkumar Hirani-directed 'Dunki', set to hit the theatres in December next year.

Live TV