Jawan Actress Ridhi Dogra Expresses Earnest Gratitude To Fans For Praising Her Role In Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer

New Delhi: Actress Ridhi Dogra is on Cloud Nine. Afterall, the 'Jawan' team is recieving a lot of love and praise from all sides. Taking to Instagram, Ridhi Dogra expresses her healtfelt gratitude towards the fans for showering love on Jawan, and pens a heartfelt note. Ridhi Dogra is getting all the appreciation for her portrayal of 'Kaveri Amma' in SRK-starrer.

However, it's interesting that Ridhi's character is inspired by Swades’ famous 'Kaveri Amma' which enjoys its own separate fan base. Ridhi Dogra has enjoyed 4 back to back releases this year. Starting from 'Lakadbaggha', Ridhi Dogra impressed the fans and the audiences with her exceptional talent. Post this, Rishi left a noteworthy mark in 'Asur' Season 2 and 'Badtameez Dil'. Now, 'Jawan' has went on to astound many with its performance.

After looking at the unanimous response to the film and her performance, Ridhi has shared a heartfelt note and expressed her gratitude to everyone for pouring so much love into making 'Jawan' a big success. The actress took to her social media and shared a photo of herself with a folded hand, where she is expressing her gratitude for the love from fans.

Pouring her emotions out, Ridhi said, "I have to take a moment. Apart from all the retweeting I'm doing. To Say A Big Huge Heartfelt Thank You. From the beginning of my career, I have lived for your feedback, your word is the only word that has ever mattered to me My Dear Audience that praises me, encourages me, -corrects me, Critiques me. You always meant the world to me and always will. I'm aware there's a lot of new audience that is seeing me and I'm so incredibly grateful."

Adding more, Ridhi said, "For an actor who has nothing but her craft to show - No mechanism, no marketing, no godfathers - You are all that for me. all- And I always did and always say an extra prayer for you My angels here on earth who support an Actor for what she is sincerely trying to do - Act. Everyday I'm grateful for the light god is shining on me through you all. You are the wind beneath my wings. I bow down to you all. The generous audience. New and old. For believing in me and most importantly for being VERBAL. This journey with you all started since Maryada in 2011. And only and only coz of you I exist on screen. YOU. Mean. Everything."

The love and praise Ridhi Dogra is receiving for 'Jawan' is a testimony to her exceptional talent and she has stamped that with her ability she can take on every role and can ace them. With 'Jawan' currently running in cinemas, Ridhi Dogra will be next seen in an important role in the much-awaited 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan, and the film is scheduled for worldwide release on Diwali 2023.