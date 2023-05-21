Jawan Director Atlee Leaves For His Cannes Debut With Wife Priya- Watch

New Delhi: One of the most buzzing and renowned filmmaker of contemporary Indian Entertainment industry, Atlee had added another feather to his cap. Set for his first appearance at the highly coveted Cannes Film Festival, the filmmaker along with his wife Priya got clicked at the airport leaving for Cannes.

Director of blockbuster successes like ‘Theri’, ‘Mersal’, and ‘Bigil’ amongst others, Atlee is currently generating waves not just across the nation but also the globe with the anticipation and excitement for his upcoming film 'Jawan' starring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

The highly anticipated movie is finally all set to arrive in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film was earlier scheduled to release in June. Both Shah Rukh Khan and his producer wife Gauri Khan took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped a teaser of the film announcing its release date.

Watch the video here

"#Jawan #7thSeptember2023," read the caption. Shah Rukh had also dropped a poster of the film. The latest announcement from SRK is no less than a treat for his fans who have been waiting with bated breath for 'Jawan' to hit theatres.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had also praised director Atlee during one of his #AskSRK sessions. “He is a mad mass director and very hard working. His wife and him are lovely.” Reacting to this, Atlee had said, “Sir love you, sir. When it comes to hard work you are the king in it, sir. You respect the audience and fans more than anything. The hard work you put into each film is unmatchable. I am blessed to have seen that closely sir, can’t wait to watch Pathan chieffffffff.”

'Jawan' was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. The film will also mark the Hindi debut of South star Nayanthara. Reports are also doing rounds that Shah Rukh might have a double role in the film. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.