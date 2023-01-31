topStoriesenglish2567952
'Jawan' Fame Director Atlee Blessed With a Baby Boy

Atlee posted a picture with his wife Priya where both are all smiles for the camera. In the other frame, the duo holding a pair of baby shoes.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 12:05 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Shah Rukh Khan`s upcoming movie `Jawan` fame director Atlee is blessed with a baby boy.
'Jawan' Fame Director Atlee Blessed With a Baby Boy

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan`s upcoming movie `Jawan` fame director Atlee is blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Atlee shared a couple of pictures and announced `it`s a boy`. He wrote in the caption, "They were right. There`s no feeling in the world like this. And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee)

Soon after Atlee posted these pictures, friends from his fraternity congratulated him.`Family Man` fame actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Congratulations my loves." Another popular south actress Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Big congrats to the new Mum and Dad in town! God bless the little one. can`t wait to meet you all together. Lots of love."

South director Atlee is known for films like `Raja Rani`, `Their`, `Mersal`, `Bigil`. Jawan` has put the spotlight on him as Shah Rukh will be acting in the movie. The first poster of `Jawan` created quite a buzz as Shah Rukh`s face was covered with a bandage.

