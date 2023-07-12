Jawan Prevue Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Co-Actress Ridhi Dogra On Twitter - Know Why!

New Delhi: The prevue of Shahrukh Khan's much-awaited action thriller 'Jawan' was recently released and took over the entire nation by storm. The chatter about Ridhi being a part of this mega project has certainly raised the excitement among her fans, while the thrilling prevue has just elevated it to the next level. As the prevue dropped, the actress shared it with her fans and her costar Shah Rukh Khan personally replied to his co-star thanking her for her sporting spirit.

Ridhi recently took to her social media and shared the prevue of Jawan and wrote: Ready ga unnara? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

cre Trending Stories

Having seen this Shah Rukh Khan replied the same while thanking Ridhi for her sporting spirit throughout the shoot, and wrote: "Thank u for being so sporting throughout the hectic shoot. Bless u"

Thank u for being so sporting through out the hectic shoot. Bless u https://t.co/GJKMQv5xDj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2023

Ridhi Dogra has been on a roll, her recent releases Asur 2 and Badtameez Dil have been garnering love from all over.

On the work front, apart from 'Jawan' Ridhi will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'.