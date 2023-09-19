Jawan Star Shah Rukh Khan Welcomes Lord Ganpati At Mannat, Shares Photo Of Bappa With Fans

New Delhi: The time of celebration has come and the entire B-Town can be seen getting into the festive mood. Several celebrities were seen bringing the idols of Lord Ganpathi at their homes. A few others were seen visiting other celebrities' homes for the Ganpati darshan. On Tuesday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On September 19, the first of the 10-day festival of Lord Ganesh, Shah Rukh took to Instagram and shared a photo of Lord Ganpati. The actor shared with his fans that he brought Bappa at his home and sought for 'happiness and wisdom'. His caption read, "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!"

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently ridind on the success of his back-to-back releases - 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. Speaking about his latest release, 'Jawan' has become one of the biggest blockbusters of the Hindi cinema. The action-thriller film, which has been directed by Atlee, saw a massive opening of Rs 70 crore on the first day of its release. The film is marching towards Rs 500 crore net in Indian and has crossed Rs 800 crore worldwide.

The film has stuck a chord with the audience in a unique way, which is entertaining and yet delivers an impactful message, while maintains all the thrills of a high-octane action entertainer.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, the film also stars some of the biggest stars from south India like Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, and also features Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.